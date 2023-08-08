MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s not your imagination.
A gallon of unleaded fuel is $0.33 more expensive than a month ago, according to Triple-A data.
“It looks like it's going up about $0.40 overnight,” said Kenny Browning, a Berclair resident. “It's pretty high.”
“The prices are hurting everybody’s pockets,” said Tyreniqua Wiggins, a Tipton County resident. “But we have to get from Point A to Point B.”
Would you burn fuel to buy gas at a cheaper price?
“It just depends on where I am,” said Albernique Ware, a North Memphis resident. “If it's in the area, in the neighborhood, it's a good gas station… yes, I will go do it.”
Here is a formula to calculate whether you would save or lose money traveling.
You plug in how much gas you need, your car’s miles per gallon, the distance to the first gas station, the distance to the second gas station and the number of miles between both.
FOX13 used the formula to calculate the savings between a gas station with $3.89/gallon unleaded fuel and $3.32/gallon unleaded fuel. With a distance of 0.8 miles, we would save $15.77 to fuel up a full tank.
However, if you don’t want to do the math, simply use a calculator online like this one or this one.
