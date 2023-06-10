MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats winning streak has ended.
The USFL team lost to the New Orleans Breakers 31-3 today, June 10, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
The Showboats had won five consecutive games. Their record moves to 5-3.
A long stormy weather delay interrupted the game.
Memphis only points came on a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter, after New Orleans had jumped to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Showboats didn't help their own cause, giving up four turnovers.
