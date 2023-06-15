WATCH: Showers possible early and late Thursday for the Mid-South

Happy Thursday!   
ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS FRIDAY AND SUNDAY.
 
Grab the sunglasses and have the umbrella for this afternoon.
 
jUNE 15 TODAY
It's a warm and humid start to the day with passing clouds and fog.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the upper 80s.
 
Winds: 5/10 mph.
 
Rain chance: 30%--no threat severe.
 
Risk Zone June 15
LOOKING AHEAD: Spotty showers stay in the forecast with severe potential Friday afternoon/evening and on Sunday. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the threats. Temperatures the next several days will be at or below average with rising humidity. 
 
Weather ahead June 15

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Thursday: Hotter and partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible late in the day and at night. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees. Heat indices in the low and mid 90s.

Father's Day on Sunday: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the day. Highs in the low 90s.

