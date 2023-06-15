Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday: Hotter and partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible late in the day and at night. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees. Heat indices in the low and mid 90s.
Father's Day on Sunday: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the day. Highs in the low 90s.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Gangsta Boo's cause of death revealed
- Man shot to death in Orange Mound, police say
- New lead in case of pregnant woman shot to death in Walgreens parking lot
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives