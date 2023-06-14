STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY AND SUNDAY.
Grab the umbrella and take it slow.
The threat of severe weather has moved out of the Mid-South, for now, but rain will continue to fall in areas throughout the night.
Temperatures will hang out the low 80s for most of the Memphis area before dipping into the low 70s overnight.
Showers may returns for some after midnight, but those storms are not expected to be severe.
LOOKING AHEAD: Near or below average temperatures with a rain chance every day. Strong to severe storms possible today, Friday and again on Sunday. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the threats.
