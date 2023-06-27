MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
UPDATE 1:07 p.m.:
The Silver Alert was canceled by Memphis Police.
ORIGINAL STORY 9:30 a.m.:
Memphis Police are seeking the public's help for information on a missing man with dementia.
A Silver Alert was issued for 64-year-old Dennis Rubin.
Rubin is described as 6', 165 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white jacket, lime green shirt, tan pants, and mismatched shoes; and he has a medical condition that requires an inhaler that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, police said.
Police also said that Rubin's last known address was on Blossom Lane in Hickory Hill.
If you have seen him, or have information call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
