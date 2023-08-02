St. Jude adds $1.4 billion investment to target pediatric catastrophic diseases

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A run from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to a affiliated clinic in Peoria, Ill, started by two runners 41 years ago, endures.

The annual Memphis to Peoria Run fundraiser has accounted for over $76 million in financial donations to St. Jude., according to St. Jude officials.

The route spans 465 miles and now lists 34 participating cities and towns along the Midwest route.

The runners' labor is motivated in helping patients at the world-renown children's hospital.

Today, Aug. 2, organizers, participants and hospital officials will celebrate the start of the relay run at St. Jude that has a  finish line and parade for runners at the Peoria Civic Center.

Participating relay race locations include: 

1. Bartonville

2. Bloomington/Normal

3. Canton

4. Champaign

5. Chicago

6. Chillicothe

7. Decatur

8. Dunlap

9. East Peoria

10. Elmwood/Brimfield

11. Eureka

12. Galesburg

13. Kewanee

14. LaSalle-Peru/Mendota

15. Lewistown

16. Mackinaw

17. Macomb

18. Marshall County

19. Mason City

20. Mattoon

21. Memphis

22. Metamora

23. Minonk

24. Monticello

25. Morton

26. Olympia

27. Pekin

28. Princeville

29. Quincy

30. RC Outfitters

31. Richwoods

32. Springfield

33. St. Louis

34. Tremont

35. Washington

