MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A run from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to a affiliated clinic in Peoria, Ill, started by two runners 41 years ago, endures.
The annual Memphis to Peoria Run fundraiser has accounted for over $76 million in financial donations to St. Jude., according to St. Jude officials.
The route spans 465 miles and now lists 34 participating cities and towns along the Midwest route.
The runners' labor is motivated in helping patients at the world-renown children's hospital.
Today, Aug. 2, organizers, participants and hospital officials will celebrate the start of the relay run at St. Jude that has a finish line and parade for runners at the Peoria Civic Center.
Participating relay race locations include:
1. Bartonville
2. Bloomington/Normal
3. Canton
4. Champaign
5. Chicago
6. Chillicothe
7. Decatur
8. Dunlap
9. East Peoria
10. Elmwood/Brimfield
11. Eureka
12. Galesburg
13. Kewanee
14. LaSalle-Peru/Mendota
15. Lewistown
16. Mackinaw
17. Macomb
18. Marshall County
19. Mason City
20. Mattoon
21. Memphis
22. Metamora
23. Minonk
24. Monticello
25. Morton
26. Olympia
27. Pekin
28. Princeville
29. Quincy
30. RC Outfitters
31. Richwoods
32. Springfield
33. St. Louis
34. Tremont
35. Washington
