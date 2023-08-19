SCSO Cruiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was seriously injured after a single car crash in East Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.

The crash happened after 2 p.m. near Macon Road, according to the SCSO.

At this time, Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating this accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

