MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was seriously injured after a single car crash in East Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.
The crash happened after 2 p.m. near Macon Road, according to the SCSO.
At this time, Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating this accident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
