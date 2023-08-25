MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Traffic was brought to a standstill on I-240 after six cars crashed Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Quince Overpass exit on I-240.
The two right lanes of the interstate headed westbound were blocked off as firetrucks and ambulances crowded the interstate.
Traffic along I-240 could be seen backed up all the way past Baptist Memorial Hospital.
One person was taken to St. Francis hospital in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department.
The crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal by 5 p.m.
