MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Traffic was brought to a standstill on I-240 after six cars crashed Friday afternoon. 

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Quince Overpass exit on I-240. 

The two right lanes of the interstate headed westbound were blocked off as firetrucks and ambulances crowded the interstate. 

Traffic along I-240 could be seen backed up all the way past Baptist Memorial Hospital. 

One person was taken to St. Francis hospital in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department. 

The crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal by 5 p.m. 

