Slain teen's son accepts diploma for her

Graduating seniors at Booker T. Washington on Saturday received their diplomas, but there was one glaring absence.
Eighteen-year-old Myneishia Johnson was not there to receive her own diploma, however, because she was fatally gunned down a week ago in downtown Memphis.
On Friday, friends and family gathered for a final farewell to the slain teenage mother and the following day, her son accepted her diploma for her at Booker T. Washington’s graduation ceremony at the Orpheum.
Myneishia’s mother, Terri Johnson, never imagined she'd walk across the stage holding her grandson to accept her daughter’s high diploma, but that was exactly what happened to honor her daughter.
"I wanted to do it for my baby,” Terri Johnson said. “I wish she was here to do it for herself, but she couldn't so this was my chance so I feel good."
That baby is one-year-old Kylan, who people describe his mother as always being a positive person.
"She was always positive at all times,” valedictorian Quentin Harris said. “Always laughing and smiling, making jokes – she was the person who brightened up the room.”
Mother of slain teen carrying grandson accepts diploma in her daughters honor from BTW @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/5ZVVdg9CFx— Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) May 28, 2016
