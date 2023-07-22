MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Emotions are boiling over as many in Memphis have now gone days without electricity. As of Saturday afternoon, more than 20,000 people still didn’t have power after a Tuesday storm knocked it out across the city and county.
Junior Peppers ran a generator from his backyard.
Inside his home, he said his wife lives on hospice care and uses a specialized mattress for comfort, which he said could deflate if the generator stops running.
“I’m having to buy about 50 dollars a day in gas,” he said.
After calling customer service, Peppers said he was told the outage doesn’t affect enough people; the company is repairing outages that bring power back to the largest number of people first, according to an afternoon press release.
“Just keep putting us off and putting us off is something else,” Peppers said, speaking in front of his home.
The neighborhood was located near Frayser Blvd. and Steele St. in Frayser
“That’s bs,” said Leslie Cole, whose 76-year-old mother was using a generator, in part, to keep her medicine cool.
“She’s got to keep her medicine. She’s got to take her medication every day, so if they don’t understand, they need to get a book,” Cole said.
Cole said she has seen power restored in Germantown, Cordova, and Collierville. Days of frustration were mounting.
“What do I have to do, paint my face white to get some better action?”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Poorly thrown milkshake stirs woman's anger, then armed robbery charges, police say
- Germantown city officials warn of unsafe drinking water after diesel fuel leak
- Man missing for over a week found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives