TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A small plane crashed Saturday near Tupelo Regional Airport.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka confirmed the accident, which happened about 8 a.m., to WTVA-TV.
Further details were not immediately available.
There’s no word yet on whether there were any injuries.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka confirmed the accident, which happened about 8 a.m., to WTVA-TV.
Further details were not immediately available.
There’s no word yet on whether there were any injuries.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘That’s crazy!’ Crooks steal 21 cars from Memphis auto auction site
- Woman dies after crash in North Memphis, police say
- Thieves target auto car shops on Covington Pike
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives