Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of West Tennessee, including the following county, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 458 PM CDT, heavy rainfall from earlier thunderstorms has ended, but runoff from these storms will continue to pose a threat for minor urban and small stream flooding in southern Shelby County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Collierville, Germantown, Cordova, Memphis, Southeast Memphis, White Station, Parkway Village and Capleville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&