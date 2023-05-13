SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - There’s an urgent search to get stolen guns off the streets. Thieves broke into a Mississippi gun shop, getting their hands on loads of firearms. It was all done in less than 3-minutes early Wednesday morning on May 10.
When FOX13 crews went inside the store several glass casings remained empty, a few shards of glass still on the floor as owners contemplated what to do next.
A neighboring business owner told us this recent activity scares him.
“That’s ridiculous. This is my first time seeing something like this before,” Mohmed Samin told FOX13. “We are all like business neighbors with them. This is kind of scary to see something like this.”
Surveillance video shows five burglary assailants crow-bar their way into Guns and Fine Jewelry located on Goodman Road. They took off with dozens of guns and an unknown amount of jewelry.
When asked about the fear and possibility of this same crime happening at his shop, Samin had this to say, “If they broke in one store, they will do it, but I hope not. I hope something like this doesn’t happen here again.”
Once the thieves made it in, they got to work immediately, smashing out glass casings, hopping over countertops to get to the guns on the wall. They rushed in and out of the store, stolen guns and jewelry in hand.
The owner of the store told FOX13 they plan to re-open next week, but they’re still estimating losses. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest. The public is urged to call in leads to 888-ATF-TIPS or the Southaven Police Department.
