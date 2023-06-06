WATCH: 'Soft launch' opening of additional Shelby County Clerk's office is today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Anticipated since 2022, an additional Shelby County Clerk's satellite office location is finally opening.

A "soft opening" of the office at 3785 Riverdale Road in southeast Memphis starts today, June 6, through Friday, June 9, with hours of 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. 

County clerk Wanda Halbert says the office will move ahead despite not being able to fully staff the location yet.

The Riverdale location was originally supposed to open by Oct. 31, then it was going to be ready by the end of 2022.

The delay, long lines at the regular office and staffing difficulties have generated criticism of Halbert from the public and some county commissioners.

