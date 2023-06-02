Wanda Halbert Generic Picture

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The new office of the Shelby County Clerk on Riverdale will have a soft opening.

The official dates are June 6 through June 9 and it is located at 3785 Riverdale.

According to Shelby County, the new location cannnot have a full employee Riverdale compliment of 14 to 15 at this new location until 100% of all open positions have been filled.

The time for the soft opening will be from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. 

