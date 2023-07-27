MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Germantown reports its water system is now free of diesel fuel after being contaminated for a week. Officials now request residents to flush out the water in their home’s pipes, which could be a lengthy process for some.
For those who never smelled diesel in their water, it is an easy fix: just run two water faucets for five minutes. Those who smelled fuel are asked to go through a much longer process that could take repeating.
“I don’t know. Whatever,” Germantown resident Jeremy Crowe said. “Maybe I’ll light a match and if the water catches on fire, don’t drink it.”
FOX13 first met Crowe the day the restrictions were announced. He had gone to the store to buy bottled water, but was only able to find soda and milk. He told FOX13 he was drinking and showering in the water before he knew it was contaminated.
“I just found out about it and I drank about five liters today,” he said last week. “No one smoke around me, I guess.”
Crowe said he could smell the diesel in his water, which means he faces a lengthy process to get the water in his lines back to normal.
“We are going to try and see,” he said. “I guess if I smell it, I just won’t drink it.”
According to the City of Germantown and the Shelby County Health Department, people who smelled diesel are supposed to turn on two faucets with cold water for 15 minutes. After that, they should go around their house and open every faucet on cold for five minutes.
Then they are asked to do the same thing, but with hot water instead. After that, they should fill a bathtub with hot water and drain it twice to flush out the water heater.
Crowe said he is trying that process but isn’t sure it will be enough because he doesn’t trust the information coming from the organizations responsible for the situation.
“These are the same people who tell us there isn’t a flooding issue in Germantown. Hang out in Germantown when it rains and tell me there isn’t a flooding issue. I don’t know if we can trust them,” he said. “Maybe keep fuel and drinking water away from each other. That’s my opinion.”
Those who try the flushing process and still smell diesel are asked to try it again, then call the City of Germantown if it doesn’t work.
To flush out appliances like ice makers and coffee makers, look for instructions from the manufacturer.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man robbed and killed at Memphis car wash identified by police after arrest made for his murder
- 'I blacked out': Teen working as Cheddar's host beaten after separating tables of big party
- Department of Justice opening up civil rights investigation into Memphis Police Department
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives