HERNANDO, Miss. - Some Hernando residents were without water Tuesday night after a reported water main break.
City officials sent out a notification at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday informing residents of a water shortage.
The outage was caused by a contractor laying pipe for a new storm drain hit a large water main near Compell Church on Mclngvale Road, officials said.
The water outage was expected to affect a huge area on Mclngvale north of Commerce Street, officials said.
City officials said residents "will have little to no water" until repairs are completed.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Union leaders demand change following Kroger employee death
- Neighbors sick of constant truck crashes at low-hanging bridge in Downtown Memphis
- Man accused of shooting doctor to death in Collierville to undergo further mental evaluation
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives