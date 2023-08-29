water out of faucet

HERNANDO, Miss. - Some Hernando residents were without water Tuesday night after a reported water main break.

City officials sent out a notification at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday informing residents of a water shortage.

The outage was caused by a contractor laying pipe for a new storm drain hit a large water main near Compell Church on Mclngvale Road, officials said.

The water outage was expected to affect a huge area on Mclngvale north of Commerce Street, officials said. 

City officials said residents "will have little to no water" until repairs are completed.

