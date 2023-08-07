MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Students at White Station High School told FOX13 that some of their classes were held in the auditorium or cafeteria because the classrooms were too hot.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said at least four other schools had the same problem.
“They told us on the intercom that the air wasn’t working, so they were going to put us in the auditorium,” Josie Reed, a freshman at White station High, said.
Reed said two of her classes were held in the auditorium alongside three other classrooms of students that were also relocated.
Another student told FOX13 that when she was sent to the auditorium, it was so hot that she and other students were moved two more times.
“We went in and it was super hot in there, so they had to move us to the cafeteria, which was also hot. Super weird,” Beth Glass, a White Station sophomore, said. “We didn’t stay long. They had us move out and go to different classrooms.”
A MSCS spokesperson said White Station High was one of at least five schools with rooms that were too hot to hold class in.
The other schools were Sheffield High, Ridgeway Middle, Southwind Elementary and Parkway Village Elementary.
“They didn’t say anything about when it might be fixed, they just said for today it wasn’t working,” Reed said.
A district spokesperson said in spite of the problems, the AC systems at all the schools were working and that crews are addressing the issues.
“It was kind of muggy with all the humidity,” Glass said.
Even if their first day back was not as comfortable as they had hoped, students said they tried to make the most of it.
“It was fun,” Reed said. “I saw some of my friends that I went to school with last year and I made some new friends too.”
The district said spot coolers will be installed if the problem isn’t resolved by Tuesday.
A spokesperson stressed that MSCS is constantly advocating for city, county and state funding to create more comfortable learning spaces.
