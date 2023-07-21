FILE - In this July 24, 2013 file photo, Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito (68) and tackle Jonathan Martin (71) stand on the field during an NFL football practice in Davie, Fla. The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with a smattering of hazing issues over the past decade, ranging from NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito's bad behavior to Major League Baseball cracking down on rookies dressing up as women. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)