MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A used Toyota Camry won’t cost you what it would have cost you before the pandemic.
If you can believe it, data from iSeeCars.com found that a used Toyota Corolla has increased by about $9,000 in price.
“Holy crap!” exclaimed Chip Cherry, a driver at an east Memphis gas station.
Normally, he said he prefers to shop for used cars over new cars to save money.
“I used to vow that I would never spend more than $30K on a vehicle, but I’m 48 years old and that’s becoming way more difficult,” he laughed.
The data shows that the share of used cars priced at less $20K has shrunk from 50.8% to 13.9%.
“It’s hard to find anything with a payment under like $800 or $600 a month,” said Olivia Stevens, who recently bought a 2015 Dodge Charger for $14,900.
For a short time during the pandemic, the owner of Hodge Auto Mart said it was very difficult to even find used cars.
“It was super hard, said Chad Hodge. “Almost impossible.”
In his 25 years on Summer Avenue, he told FOX13 that he’s never seen prices jump that quickly.
“Wholesale prices almost doubled,” he said.
He recommends that drivers shop at brick-and-mortar stores to avoid getting scammed online.
“Just look for the best deals,” he said.
“Just go out there and try to find the best deal that you can find,” said Jake McKinnie, a salesman at Straight Focus Auto Sales.
