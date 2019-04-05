0 Son of MFD fireman killed in motorcycle accident speaks out

MEMPHIS - It's been a tough few days for the Hightower family, who now has to bury one of their own.

“My dad is not going to be able to be a grandfather,” said A.J. Hightower. “Or be able to walk my sister down the aisle one day. That’s the sad part.”

Those are the words of A.J. Hightower. Words he'd thought he'd never have to say about the man who taught him everything, and took him to every practice as a kid.

“It’s a struggle right now, because I do want to break down and cry,” A.J. Hightower said.

He's talking about his father, LT. James Hightower. A Memphis fireman of 22 years, who died when his motorcycle crashed into an SUV on Macon and rebel around 10 p.m. Friday night.

But it was how A.J., a freshman wide receiver at Wilmington College in Ohio, learned of his father's death, which shocked him. He thought his family was surprising him after a practice.

“I ran down to the locker room. It’s where my family met me, and I thought they were just surprising me with my sister,” said AJ Hightower.

Instead, he left practice, and Ohio, with a heavy heart during a long 8-hour drive back to Memphis with his mother and 16-year-old sister.

“I was supposed to see him in two weeks. He was supposed to come up and visit me without my sister,” he said.

A.J. says the timing of this hurts even more because his father made it clear he wanted to give up his bike soon.

“If he did get rid of it, my dad would probably still be here,” he said.

But now, 19-year-old A.J. has become the man the house, staying strong for his family. All while carrying on the family legacy, of a local hero.

“We’re all going to love him. It’s just hard to believe it’s actually had to happen,” A.J. Hightower said.

The family said they have received lots of support from the local firefighting community. Funeral arrangements have not been made at the publishing time of this article.

