MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Guns, alcohol and drugs are illegal when combined.
And time and time again, they have proven to be a recipe for disaster.
But one party promoter does not seem to think so.
There’s a flyer circulating online that puts all these vices under one roof.
"Anyone that knows me knows I would never condone anything like this,” said Chavon Davis, the owner of Bailey Station Event Center in South Memphis.
Last week, that event center was filled with people celebrating a young woman graduating from the University of Memphis Law School.
Before that, a birthday party.
Prior to that, a class reunion.
"So for someone to use my address is appalling,” Davis said.
But someone did use Davis’s business address to promote this party on social media.
According to the flyer, the party kicks off at 9 p.m. Saturday night.
All are welcome to bring drugs, liquor and weapons. A potentially deadly combination.
"You said you have been trying to get the flyers taken down off social media," Davis said. "So I contacted Facebook and I even tried to report some of the people.”
Despite Davis’s best efforts to block this event, some are concerned hundreds of people may still show up.
"It is going to happen whether we like it or not," a neighbor said. "Police aren't going to be able to do anything about it."
Davis's response?
"If people do show up, my gate will be down, nothing will be going on here,” he said.
According to Davis, Memphis Police said they would have an officer drive by the event throughout the night as a precaution.
