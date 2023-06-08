MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Residents in South Memphis may be one step closer to breathing in cleaner air.
The Environmental Protection Agency held community meetings on Thursday to talk about steps to cut down on emissions of EtO, a chemical known to cause cancer.
Sterilization Services of Tennessee (SST) on Florida Street uses the chemical to sterilize medical equipment.
The EPA has proposed two actions to reduce EtO at facilities like SST, but it may take years until any changes are put into place.
"There are a number of other companies in this community emitting pollutants and chemicals," Jonathan Reid, who grew up in South Memphis, said.
Smokestacks served as the backdrop to Reid's childhood.
He grew up in South Memphis, acommunity surrounded by plants and factories that have been polluting the air for decades.
"I'm concerned about health risk to the elderly," Reid said. "My aunt and my mother are in their seventies."
The EPA has learned breathing in EtO over many years may cause breast and lymph cancer.
In response, the agency is proposing tighter pollution controls for commercial sterilizers.
The EPA says the move would cut EtO emissions by 80 percent.
The agency is also proposing a rule meant to protect workers from significant exposure.
Community members say they want action to be taken now.
"I love this city, but we have been putting up with it too long," Marcus Pelts, of South Memphis, said.
If the EPA rules are approved, affected facilities will have 18 months to get into compliance after they go into effect.
