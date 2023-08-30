MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The air in South Memphis should be safer to breathe by next summer.
We are learning more about a factory accused of contaminating South Memphis neighborhoods deciding to move.
As part of our Contaminated Community series, FOX13 has been reporting on Sterilization Services of Tennessee on Florida Street for months.
Tuesday, we found out the plant will shut down.
Tonight, we know a new location will not be in Memphis.
“Don’t bring it here. We most certainly don’t need it here,” said Pam Kirby, Hickory Hill resident.
For nearly 50 years, a plant in South Memphis has been sterilizing medical equipment using ethylene oxide or ETO.
It is a chemical the EPA now said is far more dangerous than it used to be and can cause serious health problems, including cancer.
“Just thinking about it coming here. No, most definitely not,” said Pam Kirby, Hickory Hill resident.
FOX13 broke the news Monday that Congressman Steve Cohen said Sterilization Services would soon leave its Florida street home and possibly relocate to Hickory Hill or Mississippi.
Tuesday Cohen’s office shared a letter from the company’s attorney sent to the Congressman in July.
The letter stated:
“Sterilization Services of Tennessee’s lease will end on April 30, 2024 and the company will no longer be doing business in Memphis, TN as of that date.”
“This is a victory for this community,” said KeShaun Pearson, president of Memphis Community Against Pollution (MCAP).
For years, the nonprofit organization has been fighting for environmental justice hoping Memphians can live with clean air.
He called this a public health crisis.
“Sterilization Services of TN may be moving, but they aren’t moving for another year. That’s another year of ETO being emitted into the atmosphere,” said Pearson.
FOX13 reached out to the company for more information but have not heard back.
