MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A restaurant caught fire early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
At approximately 3:34 a.m., MFD went to a fire at the Smackers restaurant on Walnut Street.
The fire was brought under control at 3:46 a.m., MFD said.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was accidental from the ventilation system, officials said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Retired Memphis Police officer found dead, sources say
- Three injured, including child in car crash near Airport area, police say
- Attorney Ben Crump, family of 21-year-old shot and killed by SCSO deputy to hold news conference
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives