MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A restaurant caught fire early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

At approximately 3:34 a.m., MFD went to a fire at the Smackers restaurant on Walnut Street.

The fire was brought under control at 3:46 a.m., MFD said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was accidental from the ventilation system, officials said.

