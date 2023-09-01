MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is seriously injured after a shooting in South Memphis, police said.
The shooting happened around 2:26 a.m. Friday at I-40 West near the Jackson Avenue exit, the Memphis Police Department said.
She was sent to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no information available regarding who is responsible for shooting the woman.
