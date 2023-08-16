SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A new ordinance in Southaven makes it illegal to camp, sleep or store property on public city property.
The ordinance passed the Southaven Board of Aldermen on August 15, 2023.
Setting up a tent, camping or sleeping on public property or in vehicles on city streets is no longer allowed. The ordinance states that first-time offenders may not be arrested. However, someone could be arrested for violating the ordinance a second time after being given a written warning from the Southaven Police Department.
If property is stored in violation of the ordinance, Southaven Police can consider that property abandoned and confiscate it.
"Storing (or store) personal property means leaving one's personal effects unattended on public property, in any area underneath a bridge, and/or in a park, such as but not limited to clothing, bedrolls, cookware, sleeping bags, luggage, knapsacks, or backpacks," the ordinance reads.
“We have to pay attention to what’s going on in our world," said Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite. "I mean, when you hear things like the significance of the border crisis. And then, you know, you have all the things that are happening in Memphis as well. We got to understand that in Metro cities there’s going to be a spillover effect.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- More MLGW customers report billing delays
- Rats invade storage facility unit in East Memphis, woman says
- Raleigh residents want answers after DHS system issues and lost SNAP benefit applications
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives