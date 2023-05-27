SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - One person was killed, another was shot multiple times at an apartment complex, according to Southaven Police.
On May 26 at approximately 10:38 p.m., police went to the Luxe Apartments regarding a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found one person on the ground shot.
EMS services was given, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additionally, one person was found with three gunshot wounds under the arm, police said.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The Southaven Police Department is asking for anyone with information to come forward.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Whitehaven Walmart evacuated after person pulls out gun, MPD says
- 10 car pileup, including semi-trucks, leaves 2 injured, police say
- 'With surge of holiday air passengers, Memphis Int'l Airport offers helpful travel tips
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives