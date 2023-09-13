SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The City of Southaven Board of Alderman approved a 2024 budget which will add ten new police officers to their force.
“We have to pay the price to live in a safe place,” said Sayra Medina, a woman living in Southaven.
The measure includes a 3.05-mill increase and $6.4 million for street resurfacing.
It is all part of the city’s "Operation Close the Door."
Many people living in Southaven, including city leaders, are hoping the additional police officers will help combat what they believe is a bleed-over of crime coming into Southaven from Memphis.
“I think it will balance out because it will stop you from having to buy new windows, getting stuff replaced on your home, someone breaking in (and) taking your car … things like that,” said Lashonda Bailey, a woman living in Southaven.
The measure was approved by a 6-1 vote during a special meeting Sept. 12., with only Alderman Charlie Hoots opposing.
There was little discussion during the special called meeting.
The total budget sits at $68.3 million and will go into effect October 1.
