SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Police went to a “shots fired” call at a Southaven apartment complex.
The Southaven Police Department reports getting a call on May 26 at 10:38 p.m., to the Luxe Apartments.
FOX13 has learned that at least one person was found dead on the premises.
According to a police report, authorities found a victim shot to death in the 100 block of the apartment units.
Police said another person, who was also shot, ran from the 100 block to the 200 block of the complex, suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest.
“I was sitting over there on my balcony when I heard the shots,” one resident told FOX13 anonymously. “About 5 or 6 or something like that.”
Dozens of SPD patrol units filled the complex, blocking off several entrances.
“I hate to hear of anybody getting killed, don’t know why, what reason or whatever.”
Most neighbors described the area as quiet and safe.
FOX13 did some digging.
According to Southaven Police Department records, on April 7, the owner of a stolen car tracked his Dodge Charger down, finding it inside the complex.
Police said the owner was shot four to five times after confronting four suspects.
As police search for a suspect in the city’s latest murder investigation, authorities urging anyone with information on the deadly shooting to call the Southaven Police Department.
