MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Southern Heritage Classic festivities are already underway in the Bluff City, but the celebration comes on the heels of a concert shooting at the FedEx Forum during a Lil Baby concert Thursday night.
First responders rushed to the scene at 191 Beale Street at 10:23 p.m.
When authorities got to the scene, they located one person who was shot.
“It is a concern because you don’t want that to happen to none of our youth,” said Edellya Daniels, who was in town from Pine Bluff, Arkansas to root on the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPB) football team.
“It was tragic, but I hope that doesn’t happen again tonight,” said Derek Gilmore who was also visiting from the Pine Bluff area.
The 34th Annual Southern Heritage Classic is underway Saturday.
A 6 p.m. kickoff will start the game between UAPB and Tennessee State University. Hundreds of out-of-towners came in to take part in the events and are seemingly forced to consider their safety, amid trying to balance out having a good time.
“Everybody is nervous about being in Memphis, but we’re just coming here with our friends and family and making sure we’re having a good time,” said Gilmore.
In the wake of recent violence, Arkansans we spoke to told us they’ve considered safety measures while in town.
“Make sure you stick with your friends. Don’t run off by yourself,” Gilmore added.
“Before any journey I always pray before I do anything,” Daniels told us.
