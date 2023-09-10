MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 34th Annual Southern Heritage Classic kicked off this weekend.
Thousands of fans showed up to Tiger Lane. Brave supporters were not shy about rooting their home team on.
“TSU owns the classic, so you know this year won’t be any different,” a Tennessee State University (TSU) fan told us.
“Don’t underestimate us,” a University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPB) fan said. “We have a new coach. We have a new vision, and we are looking forward to a new opportunity for our school.”
This year’s showdown returned, minus Jackson State University (JSU). TSU faced a new team—the UAPB Golden Lions.
“I still feel like it’s a big game, of course the crowd is not as big yet, because this is the first year for UAPB.”
Saturday’s game between the Tigers and the Lions brought in 32,518 fans to the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. That’s about 18,000 less than last year when JSU played its last game in the classic.
“I don’t get caught up in that because every year is different,” said Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones. “This year was about proving that we could, with a change, we could still put on a show.”
The big game also brought home some familiar faces and home team favorites, like Memphis native and actress Elise Neal, known for her role in shows like The Hughleys and All of Us.
“I love Memphis. I love everything about it,” Neal told FOX13. “I’ve been a person who’s loved the city, supports this city.”
Neal hinted to special projects brewing for her fellow Memphians, but she wasn’t quite ready to let the cat out of the bag.
“I don’t want to say too much until I can say it, but it should be very great for people who can sing, dance, act--a place for them to be able to be a part of something that will make something great happen for them and their talent.”
Meanwhile, TSU was the only team with points on the board for much of the game.
With a late comeback, UAPB finally made its first touchdown in the fourth quarter, but that still wasn’t enough to hold off the Tigers.
TSU took home the win with a final score of 24-14.
