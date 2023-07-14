MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) raised tuition and fees for Southwest Tennessee Community College students ahead of the 2023–2024 school year.
"Colleges would rather not see an increase in tuition, but the hard truth is that inflation has impacted operational costs," said Southwest Tennessee Community College President Tracy D. Hall. "Just like the average consumer, we are not immune from rising utility costs and other essential expenses. This increase allows us to continue to offer the quality of support services and innovative programs our students expect."
The tuition will increase by 3%, or $5 per credit hour, for the first time since 2021, school officials said.
According to the TBR, the increase will help cover inflationary costs that its colleges are facing as well as the portion of salary increases not funded by the state.
The TBR board also approved a $2 increase in the Tennessee eCampus rates, to $70 per credit hour.
Students are encouraged to contact the college’s financial aid office at 901-333-5960.
