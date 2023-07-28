MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Los Angeles clothing designer is coming back home to Memphis this weekend for a fashion show, and to help shine a light on other aspiring designers in the Mid-South.
Prep Curry is a Whitehaven native, and - as he puts it - has a very rags to riches story.
The 38-year-year old didn't start sewing until 13-years ago, when his mother bought him his first sewing machine.
"She has been a very pinnacle person in my life dealing with fashion, wanting us to be presentable all times to not look like where we come from," said Curry. "What I've always liked about fashion design is creativity. I like to just be creative. I love to just do things is not done. I like to dress how people are not dressed."
In 2016, Curry took a leap of faith and headed to LA, with just $60 in his pocket. He says he was homeless for a while, sleeping in his car - but continued working on his passion for fashion. Finally in 2019, he got his big break and became a designer for the clothing brand Banana Republic.
"It did give me the creative credibility that I needed," said Curry. "It gave me the platform I needed. It gave me the stability of myself to know that I can do it. They literally showed me everything. So I just soaked it up like a sponge, and now I'm trying to actually pass that all that information off to other people."
Curry's doing just that by hosting a Pop-Up Shop and Fashion Show this weekend at the Shops of Saddle Creek in Germantown. Saturday is a free Pop-Up and Mixer from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday is a ticketed event featuring a Fashion Show and Networking.
"I want to come home and show like all the talent out here," said Curry. "I didn't want to come home in Memphis and make this show just about me. I want us to come home and highlight other designers and even designers that's not even showcased before. I want to give back. I want to be able to do this for other people because I remember almost 13 years ago when I started saying there was no opportunities like this."
Four designers will be showcased at the weekend event, along with a DJ and food vendors. You can buy tickets to the Sunday event, here.
