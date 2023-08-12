CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Friday night, Aug 11.
Preliminary information indicated that after 9:30 p.m., officers with the Chattanooga Police Department attempted to arrest Roger Heard, Jr., on outstanding warrants at a business located at 1330 East 3rd Street, TBI said.
According to the TBI, reports from the scene indicated that during the encounter, Heard got out the vehicle and produced a pistol.
At that time, officers took out their service weapons and shot Heard, TBI said.
According to the TBI, Heard was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
During the altercation, one officer sustained gun shot wounds and was also taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released, officials said.
TBI agents continue to work in order to determine what lead to the shooting.
Throughout the process, any details will be shared with the District Attorney General for her to review and consider, TBI said.
The TBI did not identify any officers involved in the incident.
