SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A special prosecutor has been asked to investigate "numerous complaints" against Shelby County Clerk's Office, the county's District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
According to the DA's office, Judge Chris Craft of the Criminal Court entered an order to appoint Coty Wamp of District Attorney General for the 11th Judicial District in Hamilton County (in Chattanooga) to conduct the investigation.
The announcement comes after a year of issues at the Clerk's Office run by Wanda Halbert. This includes system glitches, license plate backlogs and long lines, as FOX13 has previously reported.
In the past, Halbert cited a lack of funding as why she couldn't get tags to costumers.
The full statement from the District Attorney's Office is below:
"Due to the need to avoid a conflict of interest and any appearance of impropriety, the County Attorney’s Office requested that the District Attorney begin an investigation into numerous complaints concerning the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, which, if proven, could constitute a willful neglect by the County Clerk to perform the duties of her office. Because of the politically sensitive nature of this inquiry, the District Attorney believed that an outside, independent prosecutor would be appropriate. To that end, he requested the appointment of an independent prosecutor, which has been granted.
Today, Presiding Judge Craft of the Criminal Court for the 30th Judicial District in Shelby County, Tennessee, has entered an order appointing Coty Wamp, the District Attorney General for the 11th Judicial District in Hamilton County, Tennessee, to conduct an investigation into possible removal proceedings regarding the Shelby County Clerk pursuant to state law."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
