MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A driver speeding in Cooper Young was charged after the car fatally collided with another one.
Shundario Sharp, 24, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, involuntary death, driving without a license, violation of the financial law and vehicular homicide-reckless.
On May 9, 2022, a Memphis Police officer saw a speeding Pontiac sedan driven by Sharp on Cooper Street just before it struck a Kia Forte turning left off Cooper onto Elzey, police said.
The driver of the Kia was sent in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where he died three days later.
The collision's force caused the Pontiac to ricochet into a building on Cooper and stop.
Police at the scene saw Sharp run away from the crash. He was captured and taken into custody a short time later.
A warrant helped police get the electronic data from the Pontiac.
It showed that Sharp's car was traveling 60 mph, then 62, moments before it struck the Kia, police said.
The speed limit at the intersection is 35 mph.
His bond was set at $90,000.
