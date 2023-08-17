MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Runners will have a different view of the Bluff City footing through the city toward the finish line during this December's St. Jude Memphis Marathon, organizers say.
A Mississippi riverfront view of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge and a renovated Tom Lee Park are two of the city's historic landmarks included in the revised path.
The Dec. 2 marathon begins on historic Beale Street and ends in AutoZone Park.
“We’re always so proud to call Memphis home, and we’re excited that the participants in this year’s St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend will get an even better look at our city – including our return to Tom Lee Park and the Mississippi riverfront,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“I know that the enthusiasm of our generous Memphis community and volunteers will make this weekend special, as this event helps enable St. Jude to impact the more than 400,000 children around the world who will have cancer this year.”
The 2023 marathon and half marathon races will kick off at 8 a.m. from the iconic Beale Street district. As participants progress along the course, they will be greeted by family, friends and members of the Memphis community at cheer stations along the course, and thousands of volunteers who help make race day possible. All routes conclude with a triumphant downhill along Union Avenue, leading into the finish festival at AutoZone Park.
For those registered to participate in the 5K and 10K races, the excitement will begin at 7 a.m. on B.B. King Blvd., adjacent to AutoZone Park. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is the official sponsor of the 5K.
This year’s St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend has a fundraising goal of $15 million, according to an Aug. 17 press release.
The funding will bring St. Jude even closer to realizing the goals of its six-year, $12.9 billion strategic plan that focuses on accelerating research and treatment to raise survival rates worldwide and improve the quality of life for pediatric cancer survivors.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives