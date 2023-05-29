MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphian is living out their dream of performing on Broadway.
Prentiss Mouton grew up in Memphis and credits a lot of his success to his teachers at Ridgeway High School.
Mouton told FOX13 his journey to Broadway started in November of 2022 when he initially auditioned for the show Parade.
Mouton said he was getting ready to head out to sea to complete a two-week contract for a celebrity cruise.
Mouton told FOX13 it was on that cruise when his agent contacted him.
“I was literally in the middle of the ocean and I had free wifi, but that was the most that I had and my agent texted me and said ‘hey, I have information about parade for you," said Mouton.
With little cell service, Mouton then told FOX13 he had to do what he could, so he could call his agent.
“I had enough service to call him, have him say, you got the part. I said thank you and hung up because it was like three dollars a minute to talk to people and I was not trying to pay the money," said Mouton.
Once he finished his cruise contract, Mouton immediately moved from Florida to New York City.
Mouton has been in the Big Apple since January.
Mouton serves as a quadruple swing for the Broadway show Parade.
As a quadruple swing, Mouton has to learn and prepare 4 different roles and be ready to hit the stage in the event the lead talent cannot fulfill their duties.
Mouton told FOX13 one of the best experiences for him was getting to fill-in as the lead character in front of his friends and family.
“Being able to stand in for him in a leading role in a broadway film for shows. All of my friends and family came to see me. That was kind of like the stamp that I’ve done it. It’s done now, I can breathe," said Mouton.
In order to get to where he is now, Mouton told FOX13 he had some moments he had to push through by himself. Mouton said he would often give himself pep-talks.
“I had to buckle down and I was like no, this is going to happen," said Mouton.
Mouton also credits his educators in Memphis for encouraging him and supporting him.
“I definitely give credit to the music and arts educators in Memphis because I would not be where I am without them," said Mouton.
Mouton is hoping to inspire others with his story. Mouton says you just have to find that one thing you're good at and never give up.
“Once you find that thing that you love to do, just do it, go after it. Have the wherewithal to do everything in your power to make it happen for you because there’s so much that is not within our control as human beings," said Mouton.
Mouton has a message for Mid-South educators as well.
“I just hope my story is encouragement to teachers to continue to pour into students because you never know what the words and deed you do, how they will affect the lives that you touch," said Mouton.
