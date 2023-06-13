MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis City Council's Budget Committee elected to forward to the Council, without any recommendation, a proposal that would raise the property tax next fiscal year by 29 cents.
The resolution's sponsor, Martavious Jones, called it a "staring point," for dialogue and noted that its language is amendable with further debate or rejection entirely.
Any hike could be voted on in a third and final reading at the next City Council meeting in two weeks so as to not hold up the pending final budget approval.
The City Council was to meet later in the afternoon today, June 13.
A property tax hike at 29 cents would cost the homeowner of a property in the $120,000 range about $10 more monthly.
Jones wants the hike to be applied toward better funding for MATA, the affordable housing trust fund, solid waste, the creation of an opportunity youth fund and the rest to general services.
Most of the dialogue during the meeting centered on MATA, which Jones wants 11 cents out of the calculation to receive for improved services.
Jones noted that MATA, with minimum funding, is functioning now at a bare-minimum level service. Without new funds from the city and the county, it faces additional cuts in services, he said.
Councilwoman Cheyenne Johnson, echoing other board representatives, said she is receiving many calls from constituents opposing the hike.
"We need to show what specific services people are going to see so they can understand it," regarding MATA, she said.
Councilman Chase Carlisle agreed, saying that the hike is "hard to swallow," and that the funding, even if the proposals are presented in details, won't likely show results until years ahead.
"It's easy with budgets to build things, to cut ribbons, but the operating side is the most difficult thing" to show results, he said, because they are not "tangible."
"We have to have the legislative fortitude to make decisions that people don't appreciate today, but if we are right it will set the stage for success 10 to 15 years down the road," he said.
The committee mentioned a need to hear from MATA"s leadership with a detailed proposal as to how funds would be spent.
Jones noted that the city has not raised property taxes since 2020, and prior tax hikes going back 15 years were earmarked mostly toward the city's fire and police departments.
Council members repeatedly circled back to the fact that a new mayoral administration, and new elected council members in a few months would look at operational plans they are considering now through a different lens.
The potential increase in funds, it was mentioned, could also be especially helpful because of an unknown amount of funds coming from the state's property assessment ratio factored into the city's budget.
The range is wide, won't be made finalized until December, and plays a variable in the city's operations.
The "worst case scenario" would be an $18 million shortfall, Jones said.
"It's irresponsible for us not to have some built-in precaution just in case it's a $9 or more (reduction) .." Jones said.
"Every little bit counts when we are talking about constrained revenue sources."
