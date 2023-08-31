FORREST CITY, Ark. - Arkansas State Police (ASP) released footage of a rapist who escaped prison returning back to Arkansas.
Samuel Paul Hartman, 39, escaped prison over a year ago and was caught in West Virginia earlier this week, ASP said.
Hartman ran off from a work detail in a field near the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys on Aug. 12, 2022, officials said.
Hartman, his wife, Misty Hartman, and his mother, Linda Annette White, were captured and ASP extradited them back to Arkansas to be in ASP custody on Aug. 31, 2023.
The two women allegedly tried to help Hartman escape using a pickup truck and jet skis, ASP said.
White's boyfriend, Rodney Trent, was taken into custody as well.
Trent is facing felony charges for allegedly harboring a sex offender and for assisting Hartman, his wife, and his mother, ASP said.
