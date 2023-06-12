Michael McLendon

Michael McLendon, Mississippi State Senator who represents District 1 - DeSoto, was arrested for DUI on June 5, 2023. 

HERNANDO, Miss. - A state senator from DeSoto County found himself on the wrong side of the law after being arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). 

Michael Warren McLendon, 59, was arrested on June 5 around 1:40 p.m., according to online jail records. 

He was arrested in Baldwin County, Alabama, those court records show, and released after receiving a $2,500 bond.

McLendon, who represents District 1 - DeSoto County, is a member of the Hernando Chamber of Commerce, Hernando Board of Alderman, DeSoto Arts Council and DeSoto Family Theatre, according to the Mississippi State Legislature website. 

