MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A statewide credit card outage has been reported in Tennessee, according to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.
Tennessee's contract team is currently working to fix the issue, according to Halbert.
According to Halbert, you will still be able to use cash at all Shelby County Clerk locations.
FOX13 will provide an update when the outage is resolved.
