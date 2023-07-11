...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 7 AM CDT
Thursday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
