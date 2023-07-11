Music generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Stax Music Academy is set to perform with Booker T. Jones at Lincoln Center.

The event is scheduled for July 12 at 7 p.m.

The academy's last performance at Lincoln Center was in 2011, according to a media release.

