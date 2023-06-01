MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In a year that is seeing a record number of cars being stolen in Memphis, police's initiative to curb the crime may be making a difference.

A woman avoided having her car stolen thanks to a steering wheel lock, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The attempted theft happened on May 21 around 4:30 p.m. on Rutledge Road, MPD said.

Two boys, described by police as male juveniles, can be seen getting into a car and driving forward before abruptly stopping, jumping out of the car and running off.

MPD said that the boys could not steal the woman's car because of a steering wheel lock which the woman used to prevent her wheel from being turned.

The device may have helped prevent the woman's car from being one of the more than 6,000 vehicles that had been stolen in Memphis before June.

MPD has handed out free wheel locks at several events, the most recent coming on May 23 when cars lined up for miles to get the free anti-theft devices.

The devices can also be purchased online, at auto part stores and at big box retail stores.

MPD urged everyone to follow their social media pages to know when the department will once again hand out the steering wheel locks for free.