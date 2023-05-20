A horrible tragedy continues to unfold in Fayette County where three teenage girls overdosed on what the sheriff said preliminary reports suggest may have been fentanyl. One of the girls survived and is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of the other two.
The other two were 16-year-old Alyssa Thorne, according to an interview with Alyssa’s stepmother, Elizabeth Thorne, and another, 17, who has not been publicly identified.
The survivor is 16 years old, according to a spokesman for the county’s sheriff’s department.
Pictures Elizabeth Thorne shared showed a happy little girl, her life interrupted by what most would call a nightmare.
It began when Alyssa Thorne was just 12 years old and trying drugs for the first time. By 14, she was homeless and without a mother and, eventually, in state custody.
She was abandoned and living in her car with her boyfriend and all those different things. By the time we found out DCS had already found out,” Elizabeth Thorne said.
The 16-year-old was found dead at Fayette-Ware High School days ago after overdosing in the parking lot.
“I’m really just at a loss for words,” Elizabeth Thorne said. “I feel numb. It almost just doesn’t seem real. It seems like a horrific nightmare that you can’t wake up from.”
Alyssa struggled with addiction for years, but recently, things were looking up.
In a public Facebook post in April, she celebrated her father’s sobriety while noting her own recovery is about “discovery” and being in the “real world.” Tragically, in a post days later in April, she writes “I can’t force you to appreciate me, but your [sic] gonna [sic] feel it when ’m gone.”
“She talked to me on Mother’s Day, and she didn’t make mention of using or anything like that until recently,” Elizabeth Thorne said.
“I was completely shocked because she had been doing so good. I had just got her a phone …. She was getting a job. She was doing great. She was going to come live with me. She was just a 16-year-old enjoying life.
“She loved her siblings so much and I loved her like she was my own child,” she said.
Elizabeth chooses to remember Alyssa in the good times, as the spirited 16-year-old girl who was a friend and sister, and away from the stigma of addiction and a singular mistake
She hopes others will too.
“We’re all someone’s daughter, son, brother, sister, mother, father,” she said. “She was doing so, so good.”