MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Stevie Nicks, the American singer, songwriter and producer known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, is coming to Memphis.
Nicks is set to bring her Live in Concert tour to the FedExForum on Oct. 28.
The date is one of 13 performances added to the solo tour of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, the FedExForum said in a news release.
Tickets for the Memphis show go sale at 10 a.m. May 19.
Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and in person at the FedExForum Box Office.
