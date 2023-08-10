MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A stolen ambulance struck a pedestrian before crashing into several vehicles, including one belonging to FOX13, in East Memphis on Wednesday night, police said.
It all started about 7:40 p.m., when officers responded to a stolen Crittenden County ambulance call at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
In a statement, Crittenden EMS said that the ambulance transported a patient to the hospital.
And while the department's first responders were inside the facility with the patient, the vehicle was stolen from the hospital's ambulance bay, officials said.
The stolen ambulance struck a pedestrian at Goodlett Street and Poplar Avenue, police said. The pedestrian was later rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition.
Police said that the suspect then fled the scene of crash before striking several vehicles at Poplar Avenue and Perkins, including a FOX13 news vehicle.
A FOX13 employee was involved in the crash but thankfully was not seriously injured.
Police said they detained a man after the crash.
Crittenden EMS issued the following statement:
"Earlier this evening Crittenden 105 transported a patient to Le Bonhuer Children's Hospital. While crews were inside the facility with the patient, their unit was stolen from the ambulance bay. The man struck a pedestrian at Poplar and Goodlett then continued driving down Poplar where he struck multiple vehicles at the intersection of Poplar and Perkins. Multiple victims were transported to Memphis area hospitals. We have no further details as of this time. The CEMS family sends its prayers to those injured during this incident."
