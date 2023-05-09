MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police chased a stolen car until it crashed on the Mt. Moriah exit ramp of I-240 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said officers were pursuing a black Chrysler 200 that was reported stolen and may have been used in additional crimes.
During the chase, the suspects crashed out on the exit ramp, MPD said.
No injuries were reported and, according to police, the suspects bailed from the car but were detained after a brief foot chase on Woodlark Avenue.
One of the detained complained of chest pains and was taken to the hospital, police said.
No charges have yet been filed in this case.
Memphis Police have urged people to avoid the area.
