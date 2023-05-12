MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. - A house raid in Arkansas turned into two men behind bars.
On May 11, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office arrived at a residence on South 7th Street in Blytheville.
During a search, deputies found:
- Stolen Smith and Wesson handgun on the living room floor
- Two Smith and Wesson handguns on the bottom shelf of the coffee table
- Chippa 1911 45-caliber handgun and a SKS rifle in bedroom
- Digital scales
- Marijuana
- Money
All the guns had bullets in the chamber, deputies said.
Two people were arrested at the home, and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.
Antwung McDougal, 32, was charged with possession of a firearm by certain person, theft by receiving, possession of marijuana, and possession of an instrument of a crime.
Cortney Mullins, 39, was charged with possession of a firearm by certain person, theft by receiving, and possession of an instrument of a crime.
Both McDougal and Mullins are convicted felons.
A judge set a $120,000.00 bond on both men.
